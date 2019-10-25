Llano County Jail bookings for period of October 13-20

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of October 13-20, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joe Albert Crouch, 52, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested October 14: parole violation.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested October 17: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-displaying expired registration/license plates, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released October 20 with credit for time served.

Richard Guffey, 76, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested October 16: assault on family/household member.

Travis Richard Henry III, 35, of Kingsland was arrested October 19: securing execution of document by deception, theft of property.

Brandon Shane Herron, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 16: assault on family/household member.

Mickel Paul Lofton, 28, of Kingsland was arrested October 17: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested October 18: public intoxication.

Mauricio Maldonado, 27, of Kingsland was arrested October 20: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Jacob Harley McHale, 28, of Llano was arrested October 17: possession of controlled substance.

Quinten Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested October 18: public intoxication.

Brenda Lee Norris, 61, of Llano was arrested October 17: contempt of court-disobedience of court order.

Jeremy Joe Rogers, 34, of Bertram was arrested October 20: driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance.

Alan Edward Seiler, 44, of Tow was arrested October 13: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Anthony Moreno Witcher, 31, of Kingsland was arrested October 20: public intoxication.