Burnet County Jail bookings for period of October 18-24

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of October 18-24, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 18: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Andrew Patrick Gibson, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 18: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Cody Allen Shaw, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 18: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released October 21 on $15,000 bond.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 41, of Burnet was arrested October 18: assault on peace officer/judge, public intoxication.

Jesse Glen Castaneda, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested October 19: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 36, of Burnet was arrested October 19: silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 service.

Brittany Lynch, 28, of Burnet was arrested October 19: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Monica Marie Saenz, 36, of Bertram was arrested October 19: injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury.

Sarah Waybright-Hill, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested October 19: possession of controlled substance.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 21, of Burnet was arrested October 20: burglary of habitation, theft of firearm.

Jonathan Lee Hall, 38, of Burnet was arrested October 20: failure to appear-child support.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested October 20: capias pro fine-reckless driving. Released October 22 after paying fine.

Anthony Caruso, 52, of Burnet was arrested October 21: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Meghan Kathleen Cogburn, 26, of Bertram was arrested October 21: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released October 22 on $5,000 bond.

Jacob Andrew Jones, 32, of Burnet was arrested October 21: possession of controlled substance.

Andrew Shawn Sikes, 24, of Kingsland was arrested October 21: forgery of government/national government instrument. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested October 21: bench warrant-Llano County.

Michael Allen Volz, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested October 21: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Steven Loron Dunagan, 33, of Burnet was arrested October 22: forgery of financial instrument, unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released October 23 on $10,000 bond.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested October 22: public intoxication, failure to appear, evading arrest/detention.

Rebecca Fay Jowers, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 22: displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. Released October 23 on personal recognizance.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested October 22: criminal trespass. Released October 23 on personal recognizance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 27, of Burnet was arrested October 22: criminal mischief.

Sarah Waybright-Hill, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested October 22: bond revocation-abandoning/endangering child.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 46, of Kingsland was arrested October 23: motion to revoke-criminal nonsupport.

Gerardo D. Estrada, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 23: public intoxication. Released October 24 on $500 bond.

Richard Carl Huber, 58, of Burnet was arrested October 23: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested October 23: disorderly conduct. Released October 24 on $500 bond.

Joshua Jon Prier, 40, of Burnet was arrested October 23: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested October 24: surety surrender-theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock.

Michael Allen Elliott, 30, of Burnet was arrested October 24: bond revocation-aggravated robbery, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Melissa Ann England, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested October 24: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jimmy Ray Lerma Jr., 23 of Marble Falls was arrested October 24: injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury.