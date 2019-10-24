Marble Falls looks for repeat win against Leander Glenn

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Momentum. That’s what the Marble Falls High School football team will take with them to Leander Glenn on October 25 for a District 13-5A Division II matchup.

Last week, the Mustangs (1-6 overall, 1-3 district) had a stunning 45-37 victory against Bastrop, their first win of the season.

The contest kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at A.C. Bible Stadium, 3301 S. Bagdad Road in Leander. You can listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup” at 6 p.m.

Grizzlies head coach Rob Schoenfeld expects the Mustangs’ win over Bastrop and last season’s victory against Glenn to give Marble Falls confidence when the two squads meet Friday.

The Grizzles (4-3, 3-1) are in the thick of the playoff race right now, though last year’s team had not lost a game when they arrived at Mustang Stadium. After beating Glenn 20-7, Marble Falls went on a three-game win streak.

But Glenn won’t make it easy for the Mustangs this time. Its defense is giving up an average of 18 points a game. In district, that average has dropped to 11 points.

The defense is led by a trio of all-district players: senior defensive end Kallon Guyton, junior cornerback Dominic Sullivan, and senior safety Alec Zander.

“We want to keep away from (Guyton) as much as possible,” said Mustangs head coach Brian Herman.

Marble Falls will counter with sophomore quarterback Jake Becker, senior fullback Gabriel Barker, senior running back Hayden Wells, and senior receiver Warren Cuplin.

Barker has 86 carries for 351 yards and three touchdowns, Wells has 30 carries for 206 yards and three scores and 10 receptions for 131 yards and a score, and Cuplin has eight catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Offensively, the Grizzlies rely on a pair of senior running backs: Rondrick Stubblefield, who has 68 carries for 430 yards and three touchdowns, and Julian Morris with 84 carries for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

Herman compared the two to thunder and lightning: Stubblefield is fast and elusive; Morris is a power runner.

Senior receiver Jarvis Henderson has 24 catches for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Drew McGuire has completed 50 of 119 passes for 786 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions and has 34 carries for 141 yards.

“The quarterback manages offense extremely well,” Herman said. “He’s also another one who can make plays with his legs. If things break down, he can get you a first down.”

Fans who are attending this game should note that Leander Independent School District has a clear bag policy for varsity games. Bags will be inspected at the gate; having a clear bag makes the process go more quickly. Non-conforming bags will not be allowed.

Herman said the week’s preparations have been on par and the Mustangs are showing a greater understanding of the schemes.

“Hopefully, we can take the momentum from last week and build on it,” he said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com