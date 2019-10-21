Scare up fun with Highland Lakes Halloween happenings

Celebrate all things spooky at these community Halloween events in the Highland Lakes. For a full list of events, pumpkin patches, fall festivals, haunted houses, and more, browse the calendars at 101HighlandLakes.com/events or 101HighlandLakes.com/community-events.

And for terrifying tales and ghostly sightings, check out the Haunted Highland Lakes guide.

OCTOBER 22

Historical Cemetery Tours at Llano City Cemetery. Cost is $10.

OCTOBER 23

Pumpkin painting with friends at John L. Kuykendall Event Center in Llano. Cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

OCTOBER 24

Trunk-or-treat at Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals.

OCTOBER 25

Halloween magic show at the Marble Falls Public Library. Free.

“Plan 9 From Outer Space,” a classic Ed Wood sci-fi horror film, at the Globe Theatre in Bertram. Ages 18 and older.

Halloween Club Night at The Place Downtown in Kingsland. Cover is $10. BYOB.

Fear Factor Extreme! Friday Nite Live at Marble Falls Middle School. Cost is $15 a child. Concessions available.

Haunted Castle Wine Nights at 290 Wine Castle at Chateau de Chasse in Johnson City. Candy and wine pairings. Cost is $35 a person. Ages 21 and older.

OCTOBER 25, 26, 31

Llano Community Haunted House. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 48 inches. On Friday, Saturday, and Halloween night.

OCTOBER 26

Free screening of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on the grounds of Grand Central Cafe, the original house from the movie.

Marble Falls Moonlight Madness at Old Oak Square with costume parade and contest.

Author event with Halloween twist at Spicewood Community Library.

Trunk-or-treat at The Residences at Panther Hollow in Marble Falls. KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune will be broadcasting live from the event.

Weakday Ministries Boo Bash in Burnet with food trucks, live music, costume contests, and trunk-or-treat. Free.

Halloween carnival at the Kingsland Community Center.

Spooky Species Workshop and trick-or-treating at Pedernales Falls State Park.

Llano River Pumpkin Float at Badu Park in Llano.

HOME Church Fall Festival in Johnson City.

“Ghostbusters” at the Globe Theatre in Bertram.

Día de los Muertos Celebration with Michael Salgado at Brass Hall in Marble Falls.

OCTOBER 26, 30, 31

The Nightmare Corridor haunted house in Kingsland. Tickets are $5.

OCTOBER 28

Halloween Fun Run 5K with Zombie Crawl and costume contest in Marble Falls.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween karaoke at Rae’s Bar & Grill in Marble Falls Costumes encouraged.

Trunk-or-treat at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam.

OCTOBER 30, 31

Spook Nights at the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Free. October 30 and October 31.

OCTOBER 31

Pet costume contest at Save the World Brewing Co.

Halloween party and trick-or-treating at the Hidden Falls Clubhouse in Meadowlakes.

LifeMarble Falls Fall Fest. Free.

Family Fall Festival at Church at The Epicenter in Burnet. Free.

Trunk-or-treat at Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet.

OCTOBER 31, NOVEMBER 2, 3

“Legend of Sleepy Hollow” performed by the Marble Falls theater department. Performances are Halloween night, the afternoon and evening on November 2, and an afternoon matinee on November 3. Tickets are $5.

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Sweet Berry Farm at 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls. Harvest of Fall Fun runs through November 3. (Closed Wednesdays.)

Texas Big Worm Pumpkin Patch at 4625 Texas 29 in Bertram. Weekends through October 27.

Nomad Ranch at 1306 CR 258 in Bertram. Weekends through Halloween.