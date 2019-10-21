Llano County Jail bookings for period of October 7-13

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of October 7-13, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeffrey Paul Adams, 57, of Kingsland was arrested October 12: interfering with public duties, reckless driving.

Jessica Yvonne Bernal, 44, of Burnet was arrested October 9: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance.

Cathleen Grace Boshart, 32, of Kingsland was arrested October 8: public intoxication, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released October 9 to see judge.

Geren Don Bryant, 30, of Kingsland was arrested October 10: forgery of financial instrument.

Brett Wayne Finley, 20, of Kingsland was arrested October 12: no driver’s license. Released same day after paying fine.

Nathaniel David Jones, 35, of Kingsland was arrested October 10: indictment-possession of child pornography.

John Benedict Kepper, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 8: failure to comply with sexual offender’s duty to register for life.

Janie Layton-Thompson, 61, of Kingsland was arrested October 13: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, display of expired registration/license plates.

Sergio Arce Martinez, 29, of Llano was arrested October 13: aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence.

Jack Andrew Noriega, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested October 10: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life.

John Thomas Pratt, 20, of Llano was arrested October 11: resisting arrest/search/transport.

Alan Edward Seiler, 44, of Tow was arrested October 13: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Jared Marshall Tisdale, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.