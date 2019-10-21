Burnet County Jail bookings for period of October 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of October 11-17, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 32, of Burnet was arrested October 11: criminal mischief, bond forfeiture-criminal trespassing.

Ivan DeJesus Espinosa, 35, of Burnet was arrested October 11: parole violation.

Brandi Tylene Klunk, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested October 11: diving while intoxicated. Released October 12 on $2,500 bond.

Tianna Marie Staley, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested October 11: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying unclean/blurred/obstructed license, failure to identify as fugitive, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested October 11: bond revocation-assault of family/household member, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $175,000 bond.

Justin Blake Fowler, 20, of Burnet was arrested October 12: evading arrest/detention, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of controlled substance.

Vance Allen Gumbert, 49, of Kingsland was arrested October 12: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Hugh Lusk Izell, 31, of Burnet was arrested October 12: possession of marijuana. Released October 13 on personal recognizance.

Randy Longoria, 19, of Burnet was arrested October 12: possession of controlled substance. Released October 13 on personal recognizance.

Dina Diane Oliver, 51, of Spicewood was arrested October 12: driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Released October 13 on $1,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Billy Jack Ozuna, 43, of Spicewood was arrested October 12: capias pro fine-displaying wrong/fictitious inspection certificate, capias pro fine-displaying license plate/registration assigned to another vehicle, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Anthony Don Whitehead, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested October 12: driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-expired inspection certificate, capias pro fine-theft, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Janet Conn Baker, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested October 13: driving while intoxicated. Released October 14 on $7,500 bond.

Jose Anthony Calixtro, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested October 13: public intoxication, failure to appear, theft. Released October 14 on personal recognizance.

Shelby Chase Kirkland, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 13: indictment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released October 14 on $8,000 bond.

Jessica Adelaida Rodriguez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 13: driving with invalid license. Released October 14 on $500 bond.

John Thomas Bates Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested October 14: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Cody Ivan Bernabe, 20, of Burnet was arrested October 14: failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Quintin Jules Lerma, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested October 14: capias for fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. Released October 15 after paying fine.

Joseph Mark Ibarra, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested October 15: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested October 15: public intoxication. Released October 16 on personal recognizance.

Tristan Wyatt Withers, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested October 15: speeding. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 32, of Burnet was arrested October 16: criminal mischief.

James Andrew Beavers, 25, of Burnet was arrested October 16: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Gilbert Castillo, 51, of Burnet was arrested October 16: capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 60, of Highland Haven was arrested October 16: aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping.

Coty Bob McDonnell, 34, of Burnet was arrested October 16: assault causing bodily injury. Released October 17 on $10,000 bond.

Alonso Palmas Aguilar, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 17: indictment-indecency with a child-sexual contact, indictment-sexual assault of a child.

Charles Wayne Barr, 51, of Burnet was arrested October 17: indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Mathew Nazzerino Defelice, 21, of Burnet was arrested October 17: burglary of building.

Jay Michael Dodd, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested October 17: terroristic threat.

Sergio Roland Gomez-Suarez, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested October 17: indictment-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Nora Alice Humphrey, 39, of Bertram was arrested October 17: possession of controlled substance.