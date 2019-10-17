Faith Flames on the road against Round Rock Concordia

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team is hitting the road for the second week in a row to face a confident, physical opponent.

The Flames (4-2 overall, 0-1 district) play Round Rock Concordia (4-2, 1-0) on Friday, October 18, in a six-man Division I, District 2 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools football game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Fritz Park, 400 Park Ave. in Hutto.

Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said the Cardinals operate their offense from a diamond formation, a scheme that is run-first, though it also enhances the passing game.

“They run and throw the ball well,” he said. “They have more of a spread formation. They have some good runners in the backfield and are tough to catch.”

Senior quarterback Matthew Honstien has 47 of 82 completions for 860 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions and 449 rushing yards and five scores on 42 carries. Junior running back Ryan Unrath has 271 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries and 16 catches for 276 yards and five scores. Junior running back Jack Borgeson has 23 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zavien Prater has 14 receptions for 238 yards and five scores.

Shipley said it’s imperative the Flames quickly identify where the ball is and get as many players there as possible.

“In six-man, when you get in open space, it’s tough to bring them down one on one,” he said. “We have to contain them in the backfield, we have to make the quarterback throw off his back foot.”

Linebacker Unrath leads the Cardinals in tackles with 37 followed by junior Jose Diaz with 20.

Faith will counter with sophomore Case Coleman, juniors Maison Thornley and Grayson Poage, and seniors Travis Hughes and Colby Offutt.

Shipley said the top order for his offense is to get back to scoring. The Flames suffered their only shutout of the season when they lost to Austin Veritas 48-0 on October 11 in a contest that was called in the third quarter. The Flames typically average 67.6 points a game.

“Hopefully, we can get back in our offensive rhythm,” he said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com