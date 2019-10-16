St. John’s Fall Festival on Sunday features mariachi, more

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Mariachi singer Antonio Reyna is performing at this year’s Fall Festival hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

The festival is 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20.

Reyna will take the stage at 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend the concert or the festival at the church, 105 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Reyna was born in Gallup, New Mexico, and began his career as a mariachi vocalist in 1996 after being discovered by Nelson Martinez, a former TV anchor and Mariachi vocalist.

The duo toured together for several years before Reyna went solo in 2002 and released his first album, “Con Mis Propias Manos.”

Reyna is one of New Mexico’s most beloved Mariachi vocalists. He has remained true to traditional Mariachi music, which audiences will quickly recognize.

He has captivated audiences across the Southwest, West Coast, and Mexico. During his career, Reyna has garnered numerous awards by the New Mexico Hispano Music Association and the New Mexico Hispano Entertainers Association.

He was named the 2011 “Male Vocalist of the Year” by the New Mexico Hispano Entertainers Association and “Mariachi of the Year,” “Ranchera Song of the Year,” and “Original Song of the Year” by the New Mexico Hispano Music Association.

Reyna was was honored with a special 20th anniversary commemorative video tribute and award by the New Mexico Hispano Music Association.

While Reyna’s performance is the highlight of the live entertainment, it isn’t the only activity at the Fall Festival. Others include:

• artist Daniel Adams will draw caricatures from 2-5 p.m. They are quick drawings where subjects need to pose no longer than three minutes. Cost is by donation

• 15 food booths will be set up offering egg rolls, rice cakes, cassava cakes, Tex-Mex, turkey legs, and much more. Food tickets are $1 each, and booths open at 9 a.m. Cash and credit cards are welcome, but note there is a 2.85 percent extra charge for using a credit card.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a drawing for a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude. Other prizes include the Abundant Grace Quilt, wall hanging, and pillow set; a 55-inch TV; a laptop computer; a Tuscan Poppies quilt; a 16-piece nativity set; and gift cards. Prize tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and can be bought at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Fall Festival publicity chairwoman Frances Lachance said the congregation is using the proceeds to construct an educational building.

Call the church office at (830) 693-5134 for more information.

