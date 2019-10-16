$33M bond on ballot for BCISD; early voting starts Monday

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District voters head to the polls in the coming weeks to make a decision that could impact the educational experience of students for years to come.

The BCISD Board of Trustees and school officials are asking voters to approve a $33.1 million bond during the November 5 election. Early voting is October 21-November 1.

If passed, the bond would update learning environments for all BCISD students, increase safety and security, and improve the district’s operational efficiency.

Approximately 31 percent of the bond would go toward learning environment and technology upgrades such as new flooring at two campuses, new painting and finishes at three campuses, walking tracks at the elementary schools, improved classroom acoustics at Burnet Middle School, high-impact furniture for 150 classrooms, and the district’s 1:1 technology initiative, which would put a computer or tablet in each student’s hands.

Another 24 percent of the bond targets growth needs, particularly at Bertram Elementary School, where officials want to add to the campus to accommodate 700 students.

Other areas that would benefit from the bond include safety/security, roof/plumbing/HVAC, fine arts, athletics, parking/drives/sidewalks, and transportation.

Even with the $31 million bond passing, district officials stated it would not have an impact on the overall BCISD tax rate.

The district’s bond website has more information on the proposal. On October 17, BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett is hosting Coffee with the Superintendent at 8 a.m. at the BCISD Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier St. in Burnet. During the event, he will discuss the bond as well as answer questions.

BCISD voters can take advantage of early voting beginning October 21.

In Burnet County, early voting takes place at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet, and the Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Early voting hours at both sites are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. October 21-23, October 25, October 28-30, and November 1. The locations are open for extended hours, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. October 24 and October 31.

In Llano County, portions of voting precincts 203, 204, and 205 fall within BCISD. Early voting locations and hours are:

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano, 7 a.m.-7 pm. October 21, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 22-25, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. October 28, and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 29-November 1

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1

• Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive, 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1

To learn more about early voting, check out the Burnet County or Llano County elections websites.

