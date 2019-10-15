Two Burnet runners qualify for regional cross-country meet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Burnet High School freshman Hudson Bennett won the 3.2-mile distance in 16 minutes at the District 14-4A cross-country meet October 11.

He qualified for the Class 4A Region IV meet on October 28, where he will be joined by Burnet junior Rose Flores, who finished sixth in the varsity girls 2-mile race in 13:16.

Head coach Roy Kiser predicted the two runners would have seasons to remember.

“Once I saw Hudson’s approach to practices and competitions and how goal-driven he is, the only question I had early on was his age,” the coach said about the freshman. “He hasn’t let that be a factor in any race. He has the competitive drive to go as far as he wants to go.”

Kiser also commended Flores for her approach to training.

“Rose is also a competitor and gets the most out of her training,” he said. “She and Hudson were the two runners that put the most miles in during the summer, and so they are seeing success now. I also think Rose runs with such great form that it increases her chances of success.”

Overall, the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs finished fourth, one spot shy of qualifying for regionals as a squad.

“I think improvement was made this year in building excitement for cross country,” Kiser said. “Our numbers on the girls side were good, but we need to continue to recruit kids on both the boys and girls teams.”

The regional meet is Monday, October 28, at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Dugan Track and Soccer Stadium, 700 Nile St. The girls run at 11 a.m., and the boys follow at 11:20 a.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com