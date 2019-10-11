Texas AG office arrests Burnet man on child porn charges

The Texas Office of the Attorney General arrested a 47-year-old Burnet man after investigators found child pornography files on electronic storage devices at his job.

According to a statement, investigators with the office’s Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant October 3 at John Max Potts’ residence in Burnet as well as at a business where he works.

During the search of the business, investigators discovered electronic files of child pornography on digital storage devices associated with the suspect. Investigators collected “multiple digital storage devices.” The Attorney General Office’s Digital Forensics Unit will examine the devices.

Investigators charged Potts with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on October 3 and released October 5 after posting bond.

Potts faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

editor@thepicayune.com