Llano County Jail bookings for September 29-October 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of September 29-October 6, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kirstie Rene Balbas, 26, of Burnet was arrested October 3: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Felicia Ann Bertelson-Lafoon, 38, of Kingsland was arrested October 1: assault. Released September 2 to see judge.

Stephen Ray Black, 36 , of Kingsland was arrested October 5: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 52, of Spicewood was arrested September 29: driving with invalid license.

Kenneth Mason Christopher, 17, of Llano was arrested September 30: hunting/possession of exotic animals.

Enrique Delarosa Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested October 6: driving with invalid license.

Zachariah Zeno Lawrence, 22, of Llano was arrested October 6: MPA-assault on family/household member.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 40, of Kingsland was arrested October 1: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, failure to appear-bail jumping, motion to adjudicate guilt-bail jumping.

Jacob Harley McHale, 28, of Llano was arrested October 1: evading arrest/detention, driving with invalid license.

Sean Rapstine, 49, of Kingsland was arrested October 3: bond insufficient-theft of copper, motion to adjudicate-driving with invalid license.

Michael Kenneth Sawyer, 60, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 2: possession of marijuana. Released to Travis County.

Sara Diane Schulte, 35, of Spicewood was arrested September 29: theft of property.

Christopher Nolan Taylor, 65, of Llano was arrested October 5: driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, public intoxication.

David Daniel Wishert, 42, of Kingsland was arrested October 6: bond revocation-theft of firearm, failure to appear-theft of service, bond forfeiture-credit/debit card abuse, bail jumping/failure.