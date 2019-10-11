Burnet County Jail bookings for September 30-October 10

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of September September 30-October 10, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Yvonne Bernal, 29, of Burnet was arrested September 30: motion to revoke bond-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Tabatha Brewer, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested September 30: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing. Released October after laying out fine.

Chance Brandon Hayes, 22, of Burnet was arrested September 30: displaying expired license plates, driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jimmy Ray Lerma Jr., 23, of Marble Falls was arrested September 30: sexual assault of child. Released October 2 on $50,000 bond.

Brady Joe Stark, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested September 30: threaten exhibit/use of firearm-school. Released October 1 on personal recognizance.

Mason Rolf Bridges, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested October 1: capias pro fine-running stop sign, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day.

Lucas Jo Knight, 30, of Burnet was arrested October 1: sex offender’s duty to register, parole violation.

Journey Lorene Bruns, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested October 2: possession of marijuana. Released October 3 on personal recognizance.

Brittney Elisa Funderburk, 30, of Burnet was arrested October 2: bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of vehicle, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Brandon Shane Herron, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 2: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released October 3 on $500 bond.

Debra Hill Vankleef, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested October 2: public intoxication, failure to appear. Released October 3 on personal recognizance.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 41, of Kingsland was arrested October 3: motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of habitation.

Jose Matamoros-Vasquez, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested October 3: driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Kalley Jo Odom, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested October 3: theft of property. Released October 4 on personal recognizance.

John Max Potts, 47, of Burnet was arrested October 3: possession of child pornography. Released October 5 on $300,000 bond.

Kristin Stanley, 49, of Burnet was arrested October 3: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released October 4 on $2,500 bond.

Dennis Wayne Bell, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 4: illegal dumping. Released October 7 with credit for time served.

Derek Van Michael, 36, of Burnet was arrested October 4: commitment-burglary of habitation.

Amada C. Aparicio-Diaz, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested October 5: failure to appear, no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to yield right of way, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released October 6 on $500 bond.

Seth Allen Barnes, 24, of Bertram was arrested October 5: failure to appear, theft. Released same day on personal recognizance.

William Canchola, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested October 5: impersonating public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released October 6 on $10,500.

Deborah Garces-Limas, 21, of Burnet was arrested October 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released October 6 on $4,000 bond.

Wesley Don Marshall, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 5: possession of marijuana. Released October 6 on $1,500 bond.

Taelor Ostreich, 18, of Tow was arrested October 5: driving under the influence-minor. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ali Katherine Wheeler, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested October 5: public intoxication. Released October 6 on personal recognizance.

Dwight Wayne Jones, 43, of Kingsland was arrested October 6: possession of a controlled substance. Released October 7 on $3,000 bond.

Brandi Michelle McMillon, 44, of Kingsland was arrested October 6: possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Kevin Smith, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested October 6: parole violation, theft of property.

April Cavanaugh, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested October 7: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 31, of Burnet was arrested October 7: no fishing license (when required).

Melissa Ann England, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested October 7: driving with invalid license. Released October 8 on personal recognizance.

Charles Wayne Barr, 51, of Burnet was arrested October 8: bond forfeiture-abandoning/endangering a child.

Levi Trent Boatright, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested October 8: failure to appear, defective head lamps. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 57, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested October 8: surety surrender-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested October 8: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.

Brandi Elaine Haggerton, 36, of Burnet was arrested October 8: bond revocation-theft of material, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Charlie Dale Haggerton, 38, of Burnet was arrested October 8: bond revocation-theft of material, bond revocation-criminal mischief, issuance of bad check.

Johnnie Lee Rudd, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 8: assault, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco, capias pro fine-minor in possession of alcohol, capias pro fine-no or defective white light on bicycle.

Ivan DeJesus Espinosa, 42, of Burnet was arrested October 9: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Christopher Rodriguez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested October 9: probation violation-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Richard Eugene Willis, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested October 9: driving while intoxicated. Released October 10 on $2,500 bond.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 23, of Burnet was arrested October 10: assault, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Jay Michael Dodd, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested October 10: burglary of habitation, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug.

Brandi Elaine Haggerton, 36, of Burnet was arrested October 10: fraud by destroying/removing/concealing writing, theft of property, possession of controlled substance.

Elizabeth Fern Preston, 27, of Kingsland was arrested October 10: assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Kaitlann Danielle Robinson, 31, of Burnet was arrested October 10: burglary of habitation, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug.

Christopher Rodriguez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested October 10: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Cody Rahe White, 37, of Johnson City was arrested October 10: displaying expired registration, driving with invalid license, driving wrong way on one-way road.