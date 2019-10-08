Marble Falls student, 16, charged in classroom assault

A 16-year-old Marble Falls High School student faces assault charges after punching another student several times in a classroom October 4.

According to the Marble Falls Police Department, the incident occurred during a passing period while the teacher assigned to classroom was monitoring the hallway.

“When the teacher returned to the classroom, all students had returned to their seats as if nothing had happened, and no one spoke about the incident,” according to a police department media release.

The victim contacted the school office later the same day. The Marble Falls Police Department School Resource Officer was notified the day of the incident and initiated a criminal investigation prior to the end of the school day.

The investigation included interviews with multiple students who witnessed the assault, according to the police.

A 16-year-old male student was charged with Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

In a letter sent to parent on October 7, Marble Falls High School Principal Damon Adams stated: “In making discipline determinations, the administration intends to fully employ the options available in the Student Code of Conduct to enforce high behavioral expectations and create/maintain safe learning environments.”

Under state law, public schools cannot discuss individual student discipline.

A video of the assault was taken by at least one student. The incident has also garnered attention on social media along with some misinformation, which prompted police to ask people to use caution when making comments about this and similar incidents.

“The Marble Falls Police Department would like to remind everyone that while social media can be an amazing tool for many things, it can also be used to spread a wealth of misinformation and re-victimize individuals in circumstances like these,” according to the media release.

editor@thepicayune.com