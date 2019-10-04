Llano County bulk collection October 12 in Buchanan Dam

A Llano County bulk collection is October 12 at the East Llano County Annex on the corner of RR 1431 and Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam.

Accepted items include:

Automobile tires up to 24 inches (no rims); up to 10 tires at no charge then $1 a tire over 10

Computer components and TVs (no wooden consoles)

Used motor oil

Lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

Latex paint (for opened cans, mix in sand, cat litter, dog food, etc., then leave the lid off to allow the paint to dry)

Bring products in their original containers, and do not mix or consolidate them. Properly seal containers to prevent leaks. Haul containers and materials in the trunk or the back of vehicle and away from passengers.

Items not accepted:

Compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propane)

Household products marked “Caution,” “Warning,” or “Poison”

Petroleum-based paints, stains, or varnishes

Construction/demolition debris

Household trash

Bulk collections are possible with the support of local organizations, volunteers, and government entities, including the Kingsland Municipal Utility District, Llano County, the city of Sunrise Beach Village, the Buchanan Lake Village Land Owner’s Association, the Kingsland Water Supply Corporation, and Adopt-A-Barrel patrons. To help sustain the program, residents can make a $50 Adopt-A-Barrel contribution.

For more information about the bulk collection, call Linda Raschke at 512-793-6181, Sharon Maki at 512-970-3562, Anita LaBier at 325-388-4559, or Cristy Vaught at 325-247-2039.