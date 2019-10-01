BCISD info meetings set on proposed $33.1M bond

As the election on a proposed $33.1 million bond nears, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials are hosting information meetings for voters.

The upcoming sessions are:

• Tuesday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

• Friday, October 4, during Coffee with the Superintendent at 8 a.m. at Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St. in Bertram

• Thursday, October 17, during Coffee with the Superintendent at 8 a.m. at the BCISD Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier in Burnet

Superintendent Keith McBurnett will be on hand to take questions.

According to BCISD officials, the proposed bond would break down to 31 percent for learning environment and technology upgrades; 24 percent for growth projects; 18 percent for athletics; 9 percent for parking, driveways, and sidewalk repairs; 7 percent for safety/security improvements; 6 percent for roof, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical upgrades; 3 percent for transportation; and 2 percent for fine arts projects.

Bertram Elementary School would get a big boost from the bond. The plan calls for increasing the capacity of the campus to 700 students and connecting all of the buildings with hallways.

The enhanced learning environment and technology upgrades include new carpet, tile flooring, and paint for many classrooms across the district, and new furniture and improved acoustics for Burnet Middle School classrooms. The funds would also cover a one-to-one computer initiative so each student gets a district-issued computer.

Other funds would go toward replacing turf at the Burnet Middle School field; adding proximity card access to all classroom doors; purchasing six regular buses, one special education bus, and two 14-passenger buses; renovating the Burnet High School auditorium with new sound, audio-visual, lights, and stage curtains; and replacing several HVAC units.

A complete breakdown of the projects can be found at the BCISD bond website.

BCISD officials stated that if the bond passes, residents will experience a lower school district property tax rate for 2019-20 fiscal year than the previous rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation. The board approved a rate of $1.185 per $100 valuation. Based on projections, the rate should remain at $1.185 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

If BCISD residents have questions regarding the proposed bond, the upcoming information sessions and Coffee with the Superintendent meetings are good places to ask them. Residents can also email questions to bcisdbond@burnetcisd.net.

The bond election is Tuesday, November 5. Early voting is October 21 through November 1. The last day to register for the November 5 election is Monday, October 7. Go to the Burnet County Elections page on voter registration to learn more on registering.

