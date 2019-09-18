Retired NFL kicker Phil Dawson to speak at FCA luncheon

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Retired NFL kicker Phil Dawson is the featured speaker at the Marble Falls chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes luncheon September 24.

The event is noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway. Cost is $25 per person or $250 per table sponsorship. Call FCA area representative Barney Sarver at 956-821-8757 for more information.

Dawson played for the University of Texas from 1994-97 then spent 21 years in the NFL as a kicker for the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Arizona Cardinals. He retired in August 2019.

The 44-year-old is a Pro Bowl kicker, amassing 1,841 points over his career. His longest field goal was 57 yards. During his stint with the Browns from 1999-2012, Dawson set a franchise record for the most field goals.

He spent his last two seasons, 2017 and 2018, with the Cardinals, but signed a contract in 2019 with the Browns so he could retired as a member of the team with which he started his NFL career.

When Dawson received the Legacy Award from the Austin/Central Texas/Hill Country FCA in March, Sarver approached him about coming to Marble Falls. The two have been friends for more than two decades.

“He’s somebody who’s really invested in FCA and walks the talk,” Sarver said.

