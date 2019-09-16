Llano County Jail bookings for period of September 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of September 2-8, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Louis Adams, 39, of Kingsland was arrested September 3: possession of controlled substance, displaying expired license plates/registration, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released September 6 on $5,000 bond.

Noemi Almendarez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested September 7: failure to appear-child support.

Athena Crystal Barnett, 24, of Llano was arrested September 6: possession of controlled substance in drug-free zone. Released September 7 to Lampasas County.

Brendan Skylar Barry, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested September 5: possession of marijuana.

Tyler Shane Brooks, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested September 2: failed to stop for school bus. Released same day after paying fine.

Michael James Coleman, 66, of Buchanan Dam was arrested September 8: driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 41, of Llano was arrested September 6: bench warrant.

Jamie Antonio Guerrero, 25, of Kingsland was arrested September 6: motion to revoke-burglary of habitation.

Patricia Skero Heinecke, 61, of Kingsland was arrested September 4: public intoxication. Released September 5 to see judge.

Jeffery Dale Heyen, 59, of Llano was arrested September 3: criminal mischief.

Henry Lackey, 31, of Llano was arrested September 8: criminal trespass.

Jorge Francisco Limon Jr., 27, of Kingsland was arrested September 6: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, cruelty to non-livestock animal-kill/poison/serious bodily injury.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 40, of Kingsland was arrested September 5: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration.

James Edward McNew, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested September 5: possession of marijuana.

Angela Irene Merkel, 30, of Llano was arrested September 7: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 33, of Llano was arrested September 6: possession of dangerous drug.

Sammy Santos-Flores, 50, of Burnet was arrested September 8: driving while intoxicated.

Gary Charles Stine, 54, of Tow was arrested September 5: assault on family/household member.

Cody Alan Wilson, 34, of Tow was arrested September 3: expired driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.