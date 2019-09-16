Burnet police seize THC-infused vape cartridges and pot

The Burnet Police Department arrested a “suspected” drug dealer September 14 after they found marijuana and THC-infused vape cartridges in his vehicle and home.

Burnet police charged 22-year-old Antulio Vela with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a state jail felony.

The arrest happened shortly after Vela left his Burnet home on Saturday evening and police pulled him over. During the traffic stop, the man admitted to having marijuana and vape cartridges containing THC oil in his vehicle, according to the Burnet Police Department.

During a search of his car, officers found the cartridges and marijuana. As the arresting officer waited with Vela, other officers went to his home, where they received consent to search the property.

Police found approximately 53 grams of THC oil and more marijuana. When it was all done, Burnet police had seized about 57 grams of THC oil and 4.5 grams of marijuana, according to the police department. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive chemical found in cannabis, or marijuana.

THC oil has recently become a bigger concern when used in vape pens after state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately six deaths and 380 cases of lung illness possibly associated with the practice. According to the CDC, all the people affected have a history of vaping or using e-cigarettes, but officials have not determined a specific cause. The CDC added that many of the affected people reported using THC and nicotine while vaping, while some only reported using nicotine.

The possession of THC, or cannabis oil, is illegal in Texas.

