Burnet County Jail bookings for period of September 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of September 6-12, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested September 6: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lawrence Lee Guynes, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 6: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested September 6: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Willie Alvarado, 48, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested September 7: driving while intoxicated. Released same day $75,000 bond.

Roy Gene Fowler, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested September 7: possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Ross, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested September 7: burglary of habitation, arson, theft of firearm.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested September 7: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Travis Dwayne Smith, 21, of Bertram was arrested September 7: bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention.

Geronimo Rodriguez J. Garza, 57, of Burnet was arrested September 8: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Rodolfo Llanas, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested September 9: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released September 11 after laying out fine.

Joshua Allen Nobles, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested September 9: possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana.

Jeremy Patrick Snyder, 38, of Tow was arrested September 9: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested September 9: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Paul Anthony Trevino, 32, of Burnet was arrested September 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released September 12 on $2,500 bond.

William Casey Baird, 35, of Kingsland was arrested September 10: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to display driver’s license.

Victoria Lynn Bourland, 39, of Burnet was arrested September 10: speeding in school zone. Released same day on $500 bond.

Enrique De La Rosa, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested September 10: driving with invalid license, speeding. Released September 11 after laying out fine.

Hunter Price Webb, 27, of Bertram was arrested September 10: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired motor vehicle registration.

Jacob Andrew Jones, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 11: possession of controlled substance.

Roy Parker Nolan, 58, of Kingsland was arrested September 11: possession of controlled substance.

Marcus Luiz Reyes, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested September 11: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 11: duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping.

Terry Lee Schlosser, 40, of Burnet was arrested September 11: displaying expired license plates. Released September 12 after laying out fine.

Allie Nicole Conaway, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 12: possession of controlled substance.

Justin Keith Conely, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 12: surety surrender-forgery government/national government instrument.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 36, of Llano was arrested September 12: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, failure to appear, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebekah Danielle Hall, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested September 12: possession of controlled substance.

Rachel Mary Hattig, 36, of Bertram was arrested September 12: injury to child/elderly/disabled person-reckless bodily injury. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jose Angel Ortiz-Lopez, 52, of Burnet was arrested September 12: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 12: possession of controlled substance.

Melissa Tilghman, 34, of Kingsland was arrested September 12: theft of property.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 40, of Burnet was arrested September 12: bond revocation-credit/debit card abuse.