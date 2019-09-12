Faith Academy looks to rebound against Austin Royals

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team aims to get back to its winning ways after suffering its first loss of the season last week.

The Flames (1-1, Division I, District 2) welcome Austin Royals Homeschool to Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls, on Friday, September 13, for a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The Royals (1-1) beat Williamson County Homeschool 42-38 to begin the season but lost to Bastrop Tribe 56-0 last week.

Meanwhile, the Flames are looking to rebound from a 53-35 loss to Cedar Park Summit on September 6 after a 52-0 thrashing of The Christian School at Castle Hills in San Antonio in the season opener.

“We’ve had a rough week,” Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said. “There’s a lot of mental preparation we’re able to take place. Kids are working hard and practicing hard.”

Offensively, the Royals are led by senior quarterback Braeden Ables, who has completed 19 of 41 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions; sophomore running back Bo Pogue, who has 29 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns; and junior receiver Noah Cano, who has nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“They have a really fast kid (Pogue) in the backfield,” Shipley said. “He’s short, steady, and fast. He’s tough to bring down. We’re going to have to wrap up number forty to bring him down.”

Pogue also is Royals’ defensive leader.

“He a terror on both sides,” Shipley said. “He is the motor on the defense. He makes plays all over the field. We have to focus on blocking and getting away from him.”

The coach said while winning is a lot more fun, the truth is that losses typically help teams more. The Flames spent more time fine-tuning technique and blocking this past week, which were areas Summit exposed. He told his players that if they fix those issues, they’ll have the success they want.

“You find out who your soldiers are,” Shipley said. “You find out who has the guts and who backs down. You find out your weaknesses and about your personnel.”

