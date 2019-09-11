Pink Out Marble Falls on Thursday full of pageantry

Just which Highland Lakes first responder has what it takes to be the next top supermodel? Maybe none, but that’s not stopping a bunch of them from competing in the annual First Responder Pageant Show during Pink Out Marble Falls on Thursday, September 12.

Last year, a crowd packed into Old Oak Square under the live oak tree on Main Street to watch local firefighters, police officers, EMS staff, and other first responders strut down the aisle in their pink attire. The entire event is a great way to celebrate residents who have beaten cancer and support those who are still fighting the disease.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sanders started Pink Out Marble Falls three years ago to show those fighting cancer that they are not alone and are supported by the community.

The main event is 5:30-7:30 p.m.

But all day long, local businesses will have their offices and buildings decorated in pink as they show their support for cancer survivors as well as remember those who lost the battle. They’ll be competing for one of three custom trophies in the Pink Out Your Business contest.

The evening’s fun includes family-friendly activities and entertainment. Musician Pauline Reese kicks things off with a performance at 5:30 p.m. followed by introductions at 5:45 p.m.

Then, find your seat for the Pink Out Pageant Show at 6 p.m.

Along with music and pageantry will be Crossroads Guardians of Hope’s pink fire truck, pink ambulance, and pink police car, information on cancer, and a bounce house for the kids.

At 6:20 p.m., officials will announce the winners of the pageant and Pink Out Your Business competition. Then, Reese takes the stage again and the cake walk begins.

On Friday, Marble Falls Fire Rescue and other first responders will escort the Crossroads Guardians of Hope’s pink fleet as it visits residents fighting cancer.

The pink fire truck also will stop by the Marble Falls homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium.

Proceeds from this year’s Pink Out Marble Falls benefit Fighting for Gold, a Highland Lakes organization that supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

Call Marble Falls Fire Rescue at 830-693-4060 for more information about Pink Out Marble Falls.

