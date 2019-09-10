Burnet school board extends superintendent’s contract

As Keith McBurnett enters his eighth year as the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, he received a big show of support from the school board.

During a board meeting September 3, trustees unanimously voted to extend McBurnett’s contract through June 20, 2023.

“As a board, we are very pleased with the direction the district is headed under Mr. McBurnett’s leadership,” said BCISD School Board President Andy Feild. “The district showed growth in its academic accountability rating, earning a letter grade of B, and maintained its superior rating under the financial accountability system. Mr. McBurnett recognizes the areas in which we can continue to improve as a district, and he has always kept his focus on continuous improvement for Burnet CISD.

“We especially appreciate his involvement in the community and his open and proactive communication with district stakeholders,” Feild added.

During the same meeting, the board held its annual evaluation of McBurnett.

“I am lucky to work with an outstanding school board in a wonderful community, and I appreciate the school board’s constant focus on the well-being of our students and staff,” McBurnett said. “This board spends countless hours in meetings providing leadership, vision, and oversight of the district, and I am proud to be a part of such a strong team of eight. I’m looking forward to building upon the successes we’ve enjoyed in the past as we continue our work to craft an inspiring future for all of our students.”

McBurnett, who has 25 years in education, became the BCISD superintendent on March 27, 2012.

Since then, he has helped the district land more than $4 million in grants to support an after-school program for kindergarten through eighth grade and pass a $27.6 million bond to renovate and expand existing campuses.

Also under his tenure, the district has implemented significant pay raises for staff and created a number of innovative programs to prepare students for college and careers.

