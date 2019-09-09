Girl Scout open house is Saturday in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Hannah Bruno is more than a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Central Texas. She is also a former Girl Scout and credits the organization for helping her develop life and relationship skills.

“It exposes girls to other people who aren’t necessarily like them,” she said. “Those are really important things to teach girls.”

Bruno wants all girls to have the same great opportunities she had through the youth organization, and they can learn how to get started on Saturday, September 14.

Marble Falls-area Girl Scouts are hosting a free showcase and open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that day at the Girl Scout House, 401 Pecan Valley Drive. Troops from across Central Texas will be attending.

The event is “to give people in the community an opportunity to learn more about what it’s all about,” said Bruno, including the organization’s impact on a girl’s life as well as ways adults can volunteer.

The event also will have fun activities.

You can register your child for a troop at the open house. Girl Scouts is open to those in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, as the U.S. Girl Guide, established by Juliette Gordon Low, who wanted to give girls opportunities to serve their communities and experience the outdoors and empower them to become self-resilient and resourceful.

Bruno noted Girls Scouts began “before women had the (right to) vote or play sports. They learned how to speak up and be active in their communities” through the organization.

“We’ve carried that spirit,” she added. “We encourage girls to reach their full potential.”

Go to gsctx.org for more information about Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

jfierro@thepicayune.com