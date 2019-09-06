Llano County Jail bookings for August 26-September 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of August 26-September 1, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 33, of Burnet was arrested August 27: driving with invalid license.

Juan Antonio Coronado, 31, of Llano was arrested August 27: racing on highway.

Jacobo Garcia, 29, of Kingsland was arrested August 28: no driver’s license, immigration detainer.

Benny Ray Gibbs, 67, of Kingsland was arrested August 29: driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy Shawn Hooper, 42, of Kingsland was arrested August 29: attempting to take weapon from officer, driving while intoxicated, fleeing police officer-imminent danger of serious bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 48, of Buchanan dam was arrested September 1: public intoxication. Released September 2 to see judge.

Hugo Danniele Lopez-Emrich, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested August 30: driving while intoxicated.

Thomas Eugene Mize Jr., 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal trespass.

April Cathleen Napolez, 30, of Llano was arrested August 29: assault, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released August 30 to see judge and after paying fine.

Gonzalo Reyes, 22, of Llano was arrested August 27: racing on highway.

Donaldo Sarmiento Jr., 27, of Kingsland was arrested August 27: theft of service.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 30: assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Dana Renee Willard, 25, of Burnet was arrested August 26: criminal trespass.