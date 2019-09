Burnet County Jail bookings for August 30-September 5

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of August 30-September 5, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 36, of Kingsland was arrested August 30: possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released August 31 on $5,000 bond.

Bernardino Navarro Gomez, 53, of Burnet was arrested August 30: capias pro fine-disregarding stop sign. Released September 1 after laying out fine.

Cassandra Marie Hom, 52, of Kingsland was arrested August 30: possession of controlled substance. Released August 31 on $2,500 bond.

Shawn Allen Jenkins, 41, of Burnet was arrested August 30: driving wile intoxicated. Released August 31 on bond.

Steven Slater Light, 39, of Burnet was arrested August 30: bond revocation-theft of property.

Joseph Levi Melton, 40, of Kingsland was arrested August 30: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, unlawful use of vehicle.

Viet Dang Nguyen, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested August 30: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 37, of Bertram was arrested August 30: burglary of habitation.

Alvaro Benavides-Govea, 40 of Burnet was arrested August 31: possession of marijuana. Released September 1 on personal recognizance.

Vanessa Conely, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested August 31: public intoxication, abandoning/endangering child.

Sean Marcus Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested August 31: bond forfeiture-violation of bond/protective order, bond forfeiture-unlawful restraint, bond forfeiture-interfering with emergency request for assistance, bond forfeiture-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released September 4 to outside agency.

Lucas Lewis Spaw, 40, of Burnet was arrested August 31: speeding, driving with invalid license. Released September 1 on personal recognizance.

Carlos Escalante, 53, of Burnet was arrested September 1: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ryan Clifford Harpe, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested September 1: public intoxication. Released September 2 on personal recognizance.

Ryan C. Scobie, 26, was arrested September 1: possession of controlled substance.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested September 1: possession of controlled substance.

John Donley Douglas, 33, of Burnet was arrested September 2: parole violation.

Xavier Tyrez Haynes, 21, of Kingsland was arrested September 2: possession of marijuana, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released September 4 on $4,500 bond

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 2: forgery of government instrument, possession of controlled substance.

Ricky James Benavides, 33, of Kingsland was arrested September 3: bench warrant.

Andrew Patrick Gibson, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested September 4: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released September 5 on $10,000 bond.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 59, of Burnet was arrested September 4: unauthorized use of vehicle, capias pro fine-open container-passenger, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jason Lee Nobles, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 4: aggravated assault on date/family/household member.

Louis Arce IV, 36, of Burnet was arrested September 5: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Ashley Danielle Davenport, 34, of Bertram was arrested September 5: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lawrence Lee Guynes, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 5: driving while intoxicated.

Timothy James Holm, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested September 5: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility, bond revocation-burglary of building, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Kelsey Devin Kyker, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested September 5: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Danny Augustus Murk, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested September 5: possession of CDS: methamphetamine.

Craig Lorene Statler, 48, was arrested September 5: theft of property.