Faith Flames face challenge at home vs. Cedar Park Summit

After a big win on the road to open the season, the Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team will be tested physically and mentally as it hosts Summit Christian Academy of Cedar Park at Britton Field.

Kickoff for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man contest is 7:30 p.m. at the campus stadium, 3151 RR 1431 East.

The Flames (Division 1, District 2) beat Castle Hills Christian School of San Antonio 52-0 on August 30, while Summit Christian lost 64-46 to New Braunfels Christian Academy.

Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said the Eagles’ loss isn’t indicative of the amount of talent on their roster.

“Summit is always at the top of (their district) year in and year out,” he said. “It’ll definitely be a big test.”

Summit beat Faith 54-6 last year.

The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Aaron Campbell, who completed 10 of 22 passes for 122 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 17 times for 116 yards and a score, and caught a pass for 19 yards in the first game. Junior receiver Colin Murphy caught seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Shipley noted Summit’s receivers have speed and jumping ability, and Campbell “is a really fast kid.”

“He can scramble and throw the ball from the backfield,” he said.

Defensive stops will be crucial, Shipley said, praising his defense for its shutout of Castle Hills. He knows the Flames must perform as well against Summit, which means making solo tackles. One broken tackle in six-man usually leads to a touchdown.

“Six-man football has the type of games that are high-scoring affairs,” Shipley said. “We know what to expect, we know we have to practice different tackling angles. In six-man … you can bust a play at anytime.”

The Eagles defense has speed in every position and looks to disrupt the offensive rhythm.

“They have quickness upfront and can get in the backfield,” Shipley said. “That’ll be a challenge for our passing game. They have athletes who can cover. We have to get athletes in mismatches.”

Shipley said the amount of talent on both teams’ offenses makes him certain each will score. The challenge for each defense is to get one more stop than the other defense so their offense has an additional opportunity to score.

Shipley also believes the squad that’s in the best physical shape will have an advantage.

“We worked hard all summer and fall to be in condition, guys running routes and in coverages,” he said. “The guys who are in shape, when it gets to the second half, will be able to sustain (their intensity).”

jfierro@thepicayune.com