Llano County Jail bookings for the period of August 19-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of August 19-25, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 22: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, surety surrender-driving with invalid license.

Ricky James Benavides, 33, of Kingsland was arrested August 22: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retaliation.

David Ray Bishop, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 19: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Nicholas Ryan Frambs, 18, of Kingsland was arrested August 25: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.

Courtney Jo Gadus, 29, of Kingsland was arrested August 25: bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David Graziani, 49, of Kingsland was arrested August 21: violation of bond/protective order.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 24: public intoxication.

Thomas Eugene Mize Jr., 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal trespass.

Sean Rapstine, 49, of Kingsland was arrested August 22: motion to revoke bond.

Derrick Readance, 53, of Burnet was arrested August 20: possession of controlled substance.

Cyndi Ann Smith, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 22: insufficient bond, issuance of bad check.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested August 22: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested August 25: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, no driver’s license.

Paula Thomas, 68, of Kingsland was arrested August 20: theft of property.

Andrew Christopher Wilson, 38, of Tow was arrested August 20: illegal dumping.