KBEY 103.9 FM covering the Mustangs, Aggies, and Cowboys

It’s football season, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune has fans covered.

Marble Falls Mustangs fans can tune in to 103.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com Friday nights, starting August 30, for a live broadcast of the game with Ben Shields and Jennifer Fierro. The evening begins with the “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup” at 6:30 p.m. and a pregame show at 7 p.m.

On the radio dial, KBEY also will have the Texas A&M Aggies and Dallas Cowboys football games! Check out KBEYFM.com under the Sports tab at the top for full schedules.