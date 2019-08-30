Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of August 23-29

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of August 23-29, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anna Ray Brown, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 23: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released August 25 on $6,000 bond.

Dana Miller Culver, 56, of Burnet was arrested August 23: diving while intoxicated, tampering with government record. Released same day $6,000 bond.

Cody Len Harper, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested August 23: driving while intoxicated.

Macario Mejia-Muyuc, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested August 23: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, immigration detainer, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Samantha Paula Mient, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 23: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Robert John Moniz, 24, of Kingsland was arrested August 23: failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released August 24 on $1,600 bond.

Blake Seth Watson, 31, of Bertram was arrested August 23: no driver’s license, failure to identify as fugitive, possession of controlled substance.

Colton Clay Burns, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested August 24: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Taylor Jean Drozdowski, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 24: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, theft. Released August 25 on $2,000 bond.

Jason Edward James, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 24: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ruben Ray Robles, 59, of Burnet was arrested August 25: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, bond revocation-hindering apprehension/prosecution, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Jason Daniel Toner, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 25: burglary of habitation, theft of material, bond revocation-burglary of vehicle.

Katelyn Wilson, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 25: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Daniel Ribera, 65, of Smithwick was arrested August 26: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ruben Ray Robles, 59, of Burnet was arrested August 26: failure to appear, open container-driver, operating vehicle with fictitious license.

James Levi Bennett, 33, of Burnet was arrested August 27: driving while intoxicated. Released August 28 on $5,000 bond.

Justin Lee Kelley, 26, of Burnet was arrested August 27: aggravated kidnapping-bodily injury/sexual abuse.

Ricky Wayne Hay, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested August 28: theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 28: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Elizabeth Fern Preston, 27, of Burnet was arrested August 28: possession of controlled substance.

Tina Christine Smith, 40, of Kingsland was arrested August 28: theft of property, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-expired license plate registration.

Dillon Wade Vance, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 28: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Misty Nicole Whitehead, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested August 29: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.

Steven Slater Light, 39, of Burnet was arrested August 29: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.