Ribbon-cutting for new Mustang Stadium turf, track before game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls Mustangs football team takes the field on new turf Friday night to open the season against Fischer Canyon Lake.

The Marble Falls Independent School District is holding a ribbon-cutting at 7:05 p.m. August 30 at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, to celebrate the new turf and track and say “thank you” to the community.

At a cost of $900,000, the stadium improvements were part of a $55 million bond that voters passed in November.

New turf was needed as the old turf was approaching University Interscholastic League limits on use. The new turf falls well within UIL standards.

Crews also recently redid the gold trim on parts of the turf to replace what some saw as an orange color when the new turf was first painted.

“We like the adjustment,” said MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen.

The new Leonel Manzano Track is named after the Marble Falls High School graduate and 2012 London Olympics silver medalist in the men’s 1,500 meters.

The track went from red to light gray, which doesn’t absorb as much heat.

Athletic Director Rick Hoover said the new touches call for honoring the hard work of those who made them happen.

“We want to celebrate that with the community,” he said. “It’s a beautiful facility. And Leonel Manzano, that’s such a proud legacy.”

Kickoff against Canyon Lake is 7:30 p.m. If you can’t make the game, listen to it on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with the “Coaches Roundup” at 6:30 p.m. and a pregame show at 7 p.m.

