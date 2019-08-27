Traffic stop and officer’s memory link man to two crimes

A Granite Shoals police officer’s memory helped put a suspected burglar and thief behind bars.

Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary on August 25 in the 100 block of West Granite Castle in Granite Shoals, where the homeowners listed what had been taken. One of the officers recalled seeing several of those items inside a vehicle during a traffic stop he had made less than 24 hours prior.

Two of those items were window air-conditioning units. The officer cited the driver for a traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and released the man. So, he had the driver’s identity: 28-year-old Jason Toner.

Toner was also a “person of interest” in a copper theft from a construction site in the 500 block of North Shorewood Drive in Granite Shoals, according to a Granite Shoals Police Department media release.

With this information, officers went to where Toner has been known to stay. According to GSPD, the officers got permission from Toner’s family members to search the van involved in the traffic stop as well as another building on the property.

Inside the van, officers found items from both the home burglary and construction site theft. They discovered additional evidence of the burglary in the outbuilding.

The officers then obtained three felony warrants for Toner in regard to the burglary and theft. They found Toner later the same day in the Twin Isles area. He was arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail, where he was being held as of August 27.

Police Chief Gary Boshears praised the officers for their work in the investigation. The chief added that “other cases and reports of copper theft may still be tied to Toner and his associates,” and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on these crimes or other copper thefts in the Granite Shoals area can make anonymous tips to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or on its website. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

