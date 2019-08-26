Burnet police track down man who fled during July traffic stop

A Burnet man wanted on two felony warrants tried to hide, but he couldn’t escape Burnet police officers and Kuso, the department’s K-9 unit.

In July, the suspect fled from officers during a traffic stop. They were able to identify the man as 59-year-old Ruben Robles. Officers obtained arrest warrants for the man: one for evading arrest with a prior conviction and another for possession of a controlled substance. Both are state jail felonies.

Burnet police have been looking for Robles since a judge issued the arrest warrants, according to a Burnet Police Department statement.

On August 25, officers were able to locate Robles, who then attempted to hide. But with the help of Burnet County deputies and Kuso, they located the man in a small shed.

Officers took him into custody and booked him into the Burnet County Jail. Along with the two warrants, Robles faces bond revocation and failure to appear charges. He also has a pending misdemeanor theft charge out of Williamson County.

