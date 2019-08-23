Llano County Jail bookings for the period of August 12-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of August 12-18, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Ray Bishop, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 19: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Chad Michael Chesnut, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested August 14: possession of marijuana.

Mathew James Cooper, 33, of Llano was arrested August 12: public intoxication. Released August 13 to see judge.

Rowdy Jack Curby, 43, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested August 14: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Thomas Wesley Duncan, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 12: aggravated sexual assault of a child.

John Paul Jamin Heflin, 20, of Kingsland was arrested August 17: motion to adjudicate-possession of marijuana.

Travis Richard Henry III, 35, of Kingsland was arrested August 15: theft of service, theft of property.

Patrick John Kelley, 70, of Kingsland was arrested August 12: driving while intoxicated.

Holland Ray Ligon, 49, of Bluffton was arrested August 15: assault of family/household member.

Steven Alan Marshall, 59, of Llano was arrested August 11: forgery of government/national instrument/money/security, capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Sara Grace McKeon, 29, of Tow was arrested August 14: capias pro fine-no license plate, no valid driver’s license.

Troy Cameron Pierce III, 37, of Kingsland was arrested August 17: assault causing bodily injury.

Teresa Gale Rochester, 52, of Kingsland was arrested August 12: blue warrant-burglary of habitation.

Charles Melvin Stanley, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 14: failure to appear-assault against elderly/disabled individual.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested August 17: possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Summer Swann, 48, of Llano was arrested August 18: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Carolyn Ann Woodard, 54, of Llano was arrested August 14: theft of property.

Trudy Ruth Woolverton, 37, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested August 18: driving while intoxicated.

Paula D. Wright, 69, of Kingsland was arrested August 15: driving with invalid license, display of fictitious motor vehicle registration.