Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of August 16-22

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of August 16-22, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alexander Austin Amos, 27, of Burnet was arrested August 16: possession of marijuana, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released August 17 on $2,500 bond.

James Andrew Beavers, 24, of Burnet was arrested August 16: indecency with a child-sexual contact, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Jennifer Ann Cammack, 39, of Burnet was arrested August 16: violation of promise to appear, speeding. Released same day after laying out fine.

Sergio Rolando Gomez-Suarez, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested August 16: sexual assault of A child, indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Kymie Jo Gray, 23, of Kingsland was arrested August 16: bond revocation-prohibited weapon-knuckles, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released August 17 on $2,000 bond.

Tyler James Shannon, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 16: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested August 16: bond revocation-assault of family/household member. Released August 17 on $100,000 bond.

Kayia Jodice Louise Beckham, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 17: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Julia Cloy, 53, of Burnet was arrested August 17: possession of controlled substance. Released August 18 on personal recognizance.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 21, of Burnet was arrested August 17: failure to appear-enticing a child, driving with invalid license.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Burnet was arrested August 17: violation of bond/protective order.

Gerald Glynn Hunter Jr., 45, of Bertram was arrested August 17: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Joseph Raabe, 25, of Burnet was arrested August 17: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Carina Roman, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested August 17: no driver’s license, failure to appear. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Michael Blade Beckham, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested August 18: no driver’s license. Released August 19 on $250 bond.

Dominic Joseph Brizendine, 27, of Burnet was arrested August 18: possession of controlled substance.

Ashley Nicole Crain, 28, of Burnet was arrested August 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released August 18 on $2,000 bond.

Alvaro Flores, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 18: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Arturo Aviles Prado, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 18: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Andrea Raynor, 32, of Burnet was arrested August 18: theft of property. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Dominic Joseph Brezendine, 27, of Burnet was arrested August 19: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, bond revocation-aggravated robbery.

Matthew Nazzerino Defelice, 21, of Burnet was arrested August 19: possession of controlled substance.

Ryan C. Scobie, 26, of Burnet was arrested August 19: public intoxication.

Dennis James Shannon, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 19: theft of property, criminal trespass, driving with invalid license, failure to appear, capias pro fine-restriction on window tint, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Ebonie Essence Walker, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 19: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alonso Palmas Aguilar, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 20: bond revocation-burglary of habitation, bond revocation-aggravated sexual assault of a child, possession of controlled substance.

Ricky Wayne Hay, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested August 20: burglary of habitation, theft of property.

Devin Patrick Legier, 21, of Burnet was arrested August 20: capias pro fine-failure to yield at yield intersection, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released August 21 on $250 bond.

Justin Andrew McDonald, 23, of Spicewood was arrested August 20: possession of controlled substance, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was released August 21 on $500 bond.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 31, of Burnet was arrested August 20: resisting arrest/search/transport.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 21, of Burnet was arrested August 21: failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating unregistered motor vehicle. Released August 22 on $4,000 bond.

Daniel Francisco Flores-Romanello, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 21: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Billy Ray Jackson, 62, of Burnet was arrested August 21: driving wile intoxicated. Released August 22 on $15,000 bond.

Jonathan Paul Reyes, 32, of Burnet was arrested August 21: speeding, driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana. Released August 22 on personal recognizance.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 21: assault causing bodily injury family violence, interfering with emergency required for assistance.

Louis Ray Bostick, 46, of Burnet was arrested August 22: failure to appear-tampering with identification. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Catarino Davila, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 22: driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 41, of Llano was arrested August 22: bench warrant-Llano County.

David Edward Gregory Graziani, 49, of Burnet was arrested August 22: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 39, of Burnet was arrested August 22: defective head lamps, disregarding stop sign, failure to signal turn, defective tail lamps.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 22, of Kingsland was arrested August 22: theft of property, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Michael James Odneal-Ybarra, 30, of Burnet was arrested August 22: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested August 22: bench warrant-Llano County.