Jerry A. Baumann, 74, passed away July 23, 2019

Jerry A. Baumann, 74, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 23, 2019, following a battle with coronary artery disease and diabetes. Born in Fredericksburg, Texas, on January 8, 1944, he is the eldest son of Hugo Charles Baumann and Norma Thekla Reeh Baumann.

Jerry grew up on the family ranch, was active in FFA, and graduated from Marble Falls High School. Following two years at Tarleton State University, Jerry enlisted in the Army and attended officer candidate school. He served in Vietnam as a forward observer and rose to the rank of first lieutenant. He was awarded the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. In 1969, he was honored by the Marble Falls community and the VFW with a granite monument in Johnson Park commemorating his military service. Jerry was humble and believed the heroes were those who never returned home.

He graduated from Southwest Texas University with a degree in agriculture business. Jerry was married for 20 years to the former Brenda Brown and lived in Bee Cave, Texas. He had a 20-year career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Jerry maintained a lifelong interest in hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking.

Jerry is survived by son Jeremy Charles Baumann, daughter Rachel Alyssa Baumann, and 2-year-old grandson Bennett Ray Baumann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Norma Baumann, brother Timothy A. Baumann, and sister Charlotte Joyce Baumann.

His request for cremation and the scattering of his ashes “over good deer country” will be honored. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, the VFW, or the charity of your choice.