Llano County Jail bookings for the period of August 5-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of August 5-11, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Horace Eric Aldridge, 21, of Kingsland was arrested August 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dustin Anthony Allen, 30, of Llano was arrested August 8: public intoxication. Transferred same day to outside facility.

Marcus Keith Bryant-Evans, 19, of Llano was arrested August 9: possession of controlled substance, public intoxication.

Antonio Vargas Coronado, 53, of Llano was arrested August 10: resisting arrest/search/or transport, public intoxication.

Dalvin Marcellis Drinkard, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 8: sexual assault of a child, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Mary Magdalene Fondred, 38, of Llano was arrested August 7: failure to appear-traffic offense, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 8: insufficient bond, theft of service.

Dennis Glen Heffington Jr., 53, of Tow was arrested August 9: bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of body armor by felon, bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, bond forfeiture-theft of firearm.

Henry Lackey, 31, of Llano was arrested August 11: criminal trespass.

Trenton Gale Lewis, 33, of Kingsland was arrested August 8: possession of controlled substance.

Jorge Francisco Limon Jr., 27, of Kingsland was arrested August 8: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Steven Alan Marshall, 59, of Llano was arrested August 11: forgery of government/national instrument, capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 39, of Kingsland was arrested August 9: obstruction or retaliation, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance, possession of dangerous drug, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Arturo Roberto Najera, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 11: driving while intoxicated.

Hali Shakira Nickes, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested August 7: capias pro fine-traffic offense. Released same day after paying fine.

Joshua Jon Prier, 40, of Burnet was arrested August 10: possession of marijuana.

Christopher Lynn Proctor, 36, of Burnet was arrested August 11: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Logan Michael Pruitt, 23, of Tow was arrested August 8: sexual assault of a child, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Paul Edward Regnier, 39, of Kingsland was arrested August 8: violation of protective order.

Jose Devon Rodriquez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested August 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christian Matthew Slade, 40, of Llano was arrested August 10: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.