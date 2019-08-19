Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of August 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of August 9-15, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nicholas B. Foster, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 9: indictment-sexual assault of a child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dalton Gene Henry, 28, of Bertram was arrested August 9: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance. Released August 10 on $45,000 bond.

James David Kincheloe, 54, of Bertram was arrested August 9: criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

Mandy Renee Walla McMeans, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 9: capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released same day per judge’s order.

Nancy Ramirez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested August 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released August 10 on $1,500 bond.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 9: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Stephanie Michelle Reyna, 45, of Burnet was arrested August 9: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Ramiro Rodriguez Gutierrez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested August 9: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released August 10 on $15,000 bond.

Candy Vidal Wall, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested August 9: theft of property. Released August 10 on $1,000 bond.

Cody Rahe White, 37, of Johnson City was arrested August 9: surety surrender-driving with invalid license.

Lea Wright, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested August 9: failure to appear-theft of property. Released August 10 on $5,500 bond.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Kingsland was arrested August 10: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested August 10: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Britanie Nicole Morris, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 10: possession of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released August 11 on $7,500 bond.

Cassidy Marie Williams, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 10: violation of promise to appear, running stop sign, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released August 11 on $7,550 bond.

Isaiah Gabriel Ybarra, 19, of Burnet was arrested August 10: possession of controlled substance. Released August 11 on $5,000 bond.

Brent Russell Somers, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested August 11: judge’s order.

Frankie Lee Felan, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 12: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released August 13 on personal recognizance.

David Edward Gregg Graziani, 49, of Burnet was arrested August 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault on family/household member. Released August 14 on $12,500 bond.

David Lee Newborn, 37, of Kingsland was arrested August 12: theft of firearm, display of fictitious motor vehicle registration, driving with invalid license.

Robert Cecil O’Neil, 30, of Kingsland was arrested August 12: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

James Lee Shull Jr., 43, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 12: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Lindsay Anne Terry, 31, of Burnet was arrested August 12: surety surrender-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Carey Henri Boudiette, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested August 13: bond forfeiture-theft of property, bond forfeiture-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, driving with invalid license.

Giovani Emmanuel Molina, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 13: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, failure to appear, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released August 14 after paying fine.

Jennifer Dawn Williams, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested August 13: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $8,000 bond.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 33, of Burnet was arrested August 14: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plate, driving with invalid license.

Justin Kyle Dahmer, 31, of Kingsland was arrested August 14: driving with invalid license. Released August 15 on $250 bond.

Dalton Gene Henry, 28, of Bertram was arrested August 14: parole violation.

Lisa Marie Nix, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested August 14: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless damage or destruction. Released August 15 on $11,000 bond.

Bardhyl Ramadani, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 14: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested August 14: bond revocation-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 15: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Kymie Jo Gray, 23, of Kingsland was arrested August 15: possession of controlled substance.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 25, of Kingsland was arrested August 15: possession of controlled substance.

Melissa Jane Salazar, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested August 15: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 15: surety surrender-possession on marijuana.

Tyler James Shannon, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 15: criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary of vehicle, theft of property.

Nathaniel Laurence Sledge, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 15: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

William Travis Yancey, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested August 15: bond forfeiture/failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping-failure to appear, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle.