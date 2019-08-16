Concrete pour begins at Inks Lake State Park boat ramp

STAFF WRITER SUZANNE FREEMAN

Concrete pouring for the new boat ramp and dock began August 15 at Inks Lake State Park. Park Superintendent Corey Evans said the goal is to have both ramp and dock opened this fall. The original timeline scheduled the ramp to open in mid- to late summer.

“We’ve been delayed a couple of times this summer because of rain,” said Evans, explaining that rising water levels compromised the construction site. “I hate to even throw a date out, but it will probably be sometime in October.”

The new ramp will be less steep than the old one.

“It was a safety issue,” Evans said of the previous ramp. “You would really have to rev your engine to get up and over that bump. It was pretty slick, too.”

The new ramp will also extend farther into the lake, as will the dock.

“The dock will go farther out into the lake and form an L shape,” Evans continued. “That way, more people will be able to tie up their boats.”

As the only public boat ramp on Inks Lake, people are eager for the grand opening. Inks Lake State Park charges no launch fee beyond the day-use admission, which is $6 per person ages 13 and older. Ages 12 and younger are admitted into the park for free.

The park is located at 3630 Park Road 4 West in Burnet County.

suzanne@thepicayune.com