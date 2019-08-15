Man who fled during forgery trial caught in Marble Falls area

Burnet County law enforcement officers arrested a 45-year-old man who fled Brown County on the last day of his trial before a jury convicted him and recommended a 20-year sentence.

Damon Beard was picked up in the Marble Falls area August 12 after he absconded from Brown County five days earlier. Beard was on trial for a June 2017 forgery case when he fled.

A Brown County jury convicted him August 7 and recommended a sentence of 20 years in State District Judge Steve Ellis’ court. Beard was present on the first two days of the trial but failed to show up on the third and final day.

According to Brown County officials, Beard was under house arrest at the time of the trial and was required to wear an ankle monitor, but it appears the man removed the monitor before court on Wednesday.

On June 9-10, 2017, Beard passed two forged checks at a Brownwood auto parts store, according to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. During the ensuing investigation, Brownwood police discovered Beard had passed additional forged checks at several locations, even after initially arrested and released on bond.

After his arrest August 12 in Burnet County, he was booked into the Burnet County Jail and transferred to Brown County the next day.

His bail had been previously set at $1 million.

