Three MFISD fourth-graders attend leadership camps

Three Marble Falls Independent School District fourth-graders took a step in developing their leadership skills this summer after their teachers recommended them for the 2019 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps.

Madden Hernandez of Highland Lakes Elementary School and Spicewood Elementary’s Madison Hardaway and Peyton Tomison attended the weeklong, overnight camps in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to develop leadership skills and learn about the state of Texas and its notable leaders.

They also tackled problem solving, participated in decision-making scenarios, developed their creativity, and worked on public speaking through leadership groups.

This wasn’t just a series of lectures. The students “experienced what they are learning in school through visits to notable and historically significant Texas sites,” according to a MFISD media release.

The three students visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the Stockyards National Historic District in Fort Worth and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealy Plaza in Dallas, where they learned about different careers.

Madden, Madison, and Peyton also met students from across Texas and made new friends.

Teachers nominated the three for the program because of the leadership abilities they have already exhibited as well as academic achievements and school/community involvement.

The camps are hosted by Educators in Action, an organization founded by Texas educators in 2001 to “empower young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities.”

