PEC offers grants to nonprofits for energy-efficiency projects

For a nonprofit, $5,000 is a big boost for its programs.

And thanks to Pedernales Electric Cooperative, it’s not a pipe dream. The cooperative is accepting applications for community grants of up to $5,000 through 5 p.m. October 1.

Nonprofits must prove their tax-exempt status with the proper documentation and be located within PEC’s territory to be eligible. Grants must be used for capital improvements, technology, or equipment related to energy efficiency.

This past spring, PEC awarded $25,000 in community grants in support of five nonprofits: Friends of Blanco State Park, Community Resource Centers of Texas, Friends of Blue Hole Regional Park, Wild Things Rescue Ranch, and Marble Falls Area EMS.

Wild Things Rescue Ranch in Johnson City, which takes in injured wildlife and rehabilitates them for release when possible, is using its grant to help fund the construction of a feeding prep/laundry/washroom building.

In the past, the Science Mill in Johnson City received a grant that went toward the purchase of 30 digital tablets to display and deliver the museum’s 3-D Avatar experience, which helps students engage with museum exhibits.

“Nonprofits across the communities we serve are doing such incredible work,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC’s community relations coordinator. “It’s always gratifying to see and hear how PEC grants make a difference for these organizations. Whether funds go to purchase lifesaving equipment or to increase an organization’s resources, we’re happy to give back to those who help lift our communities.”

Twice a year, the cooperative awards community grants funded through its Power of Change roundup program. Members who participate in the Power of Change opt to round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, and the combined funds support PEC Community Grants and other giving efforts.

PEC members interested in helping support nonprofits can enroll in Power of Change through SmartHub, by calling 888-554-4732, or at a PEC office.

