After first week of practice, Burnet football ‘on a good path’

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

After the Burnet High School football team ended its first week of the 2019 training camp, new head coach Jerod Rye was enthusiastic about what he saw, especially following the intersquad scrimmage August 10.

Highlights included blocking, especially down field, pursuit to the football, and solo tackling.

“What I love is everybody’s energy and excitement,” he said. “We’re on a good path.”

He noted skill players retained much of the playbook, which meant less time teaching and more time correcting details. This also allowed coaches to add more offensive plays on top of what the athletes already know, so defenses will have more to prepare for.

“You can install fast when they pick that stuff up,” Rye said.

Junior quarterback Matthew Tippie is having a great fall camp and is expanding on what he already was doing so well at the end of the 2018 season. Tippie started three games for the Bulldogs and is showing a sense of comfort in the huddle and on the field that’s translating to success, Rye said.

“He’s also very young still,” he said. “He’s done a phenomenal job of picking up signals and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be. He moves our backs and makes sure they’re in the right spot.”

One goal for the offense is to lessen the tasks for the offensive line when it comes to multiple options on plays. This means Tippie and the other skill players, especially junior athlete Jaxson Denton and senior wide receiver Blaine Burkhalter, will have to take on more responsibilities in formations.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a renewed sense of urgency. They didn’t give up a score during the controlled scrimmage and only one touchdown when the units went through their red zone plays. The coach commended the defense, especially those who made solo tackles.

The Bulldogs will scrimmage Austin Crocket on Thursday, August 15, at the Toney Burger Activity Center and Stadium, 3200 Jones Road in Austin. The freshmen take the field at 8:30 a.m. and varsity and junior varsity play at 10 a.m.

Rye said the top objective is to see the Bulldogs implement the plays exactly as they’re drawn out.

“We’ve thrown a lot at them,” he said. “You hope to get a lot better at things, to be more polished. I think we’re headed there.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com