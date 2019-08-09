Llano County Jail bookings for period of July 29-August 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 29-August 4, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Timothy Scott Arden, 18, of Kingsland was arrested July 30: possession of controlled substance.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 29: deadly conduct-discharging firearm.

Brenden Tyler Cotton, 19 of Llano was arrested July 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 31, of Kingsland was arrested July 31: false drug test-falsification device, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. Released August 1 on $2,500 bond.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 36, of Llano was arrested August 1: traffic offenses. Released August 2 after paying fine.

Alexander Marshall Garner, 20, of Burnet was arrested August 2: cruelty to non-livestock animal.

David Heffington, 51, of Tow was arrested August 3: violation of bond/protective order.

James Allan Hester, 34, of Llano was arrested August 4: public intoxication.

Noah Nathaniel Hines, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested August 4: public intoxication. Released same day paying fine.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 21, of Kingsland was arrested August 4: failure to appear-indecent exposure.

John Thomas Lamb, 50, of Burnet was arrested July 31: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Nickolas Ryan Lavoie, 26, of Kingsland was arrested July 31: failure to appear, expired license plate/registration.

Steven Ryan Mansell, 23, of Llano was arrested July 29: consumption of alcohol by minor. Released July 30 to see judge.

Jose Morales, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested August 1: theft of property.

Quinten Hunter-Grey Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested July 29: deadly conduct-discharging firearm.

Alexis Adaine Myers, 18, of Kingsland was arrested August 4: forgery-defraud/harm of elderly.

Pablo Ocampo, 22, of Kingsland was arrested August 3: public intoxication, immigration detainer.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 31: motion to revoke parole-criminal trespass.

Bobby Lynn Riley, 45, of Llano was arrested July 31: driving with invalid license.

Alexis Jean Wutzke, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested August 2: failure to appear-harassment.