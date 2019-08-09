Burnet County Jail bookings for period of August 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of August 2-8, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Lee Edwards, 45, of Burnet was arrested August 2: deadly conduct-discharging firearm. Released August 5 on $100,000 bond.

Michael Morales, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 2: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Brent Russell Somers, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested August 2: burglary of habitation, probation violation-possession of controlled substance.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 3: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect, driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Angel Joe Romero, 21, of Kingsland was arrested August 3: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released August 4 on $4,000 bond.

Bradley Joe Messer, 38, of Burnet was arrested August 4: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Daniel Joseph Rodriguez, 26, of Burnet was arrested August 4: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 5: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michael Dale McCulley, 19, of Burnet was arrested August 5: commitment-possession of controlled substance. Released August 8 with credit for time served.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested August 5: child support, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

John Edward Sharp Jr., 47, of Marble Falls was arrested August 5: disorderly conduct.

Carlos Loredo, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 6: AFSS-possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Rudolph Medrano Jr., 29, of Marble Falls was arrested August 6: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested August 6: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Kenneth Wayne Ratliff, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 6: fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment writing. Released same day on $500 bond.

Kristina Diane Reyes, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested August 6: abandoning/endangering child. Released August 8 on $100,000 bond.

Caleb Maxwell Taylor, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested August 6: fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment writing. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Melinda Sue Downey, 27, of Bertram was arrested August 7: terroristic threat of family/household member, theft of property.

Stacy Rae Poteet, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested August 7: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released August 8 after paying fine.

April Marie Rodriguez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 7: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 7: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released August 7 on personal recognizance.

Abel Virula-Barrera, 43, of Burnet was arrested August 7: possession of controlled substance, immigration detainer.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Kingsland was arrested August 8: motion to revoke-unauthorized use of vehicle, motion to revoke- theft from persons.

Jacob Rashad Chubb, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 8: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, theft of firearm.

Brooklyn Lamar Finley, 37, of Burnet was arrested August 8: duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping.

Bryan Curtis Goggans, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested August 8: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Nina Caldelaria Hernandez, 40, of Burnet was arrested August 8: possession of controlled substance.

Joe Tristan Jones, 31, of Bertram was arrested August 8: theft of firearm.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 45, of Burnet was arrested August 8: possession of controlled substance.

Andrea Mandic, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested August 8: capias pro fine-theft, fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment writing. Released same day after paying fine.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 59, of Highland Haven was arrested August 8: aggravated sexual assault.

Johnnie Lee Rudd, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 8: speeding.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 8: bail jumping/failure to appear.