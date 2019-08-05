Llano County Jail bookings for period of July 21-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 21-28 , 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 36 of Kingsland was arrested July 22: illegal dumping. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Mary Dyanne Babin, 56, of Kingsland was arrested July 21: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kirstie Rene Balbas, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 23: harassment by person in correction facility. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Raven Barnes, 25, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested July 23: driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

David Allen Bartel, 47, of Kingsland was arrested July 26: surety surrender-evading arrest, surety surrender-driving with invalid license.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 29: deadly conduct-discharging firearm.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 48, of Kingsland was arrested July 23: possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

David Heffington, 51, of Tow was arrested July 25: assault on family/house hold member.

Dalton Walker Johnson, 23, of Llano was arrested July 24: bench warrant-possession of controlled substance.

Justin Lee Kelley, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 27: public intoxication, theft of property.

Aaron James Lejuene, 31, of Kingsland was arrested July 25: driving with invalid license.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 28: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Hailey Sage Martich, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 27: driving while intoxicated.

Scooter Dan Martin, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23: driving with invalid license, displaying expired registration, bodily injury to child/elderly.

Quinten Hunter-Grey Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested July 23: possession of marijuana, deadly conduct-discharging firearm.

Jeffery Nead, 24, of Kingsland was arrested July 24: speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released July 25 to see judge.

German Santiago Ortiz, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 26: possession of controlled substance.

Cecillia Hernandez Perez, 23, of Llano was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released July 28 with credit for time served.

Robert Lee Singleton, 33, of Kingsland was arrested July 28: failure to stop and identify fixture.

Thomas James Strong, 37, of Tow was arrested July 21: boating while intoxicated.

Matthew Clay Taylor, 57, of Kingsland was arrested July 24: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Crystal Joy Tendick, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.