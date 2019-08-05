Burnet County Jail bookings for period of July 26-August 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 26-August 1, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kaleb Dale Briggs, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 26: criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglary of vehicle, theft of property, assault causing bodily injury.

Charlotte Ann Miller, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shawn Patrick Nichols, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 26: disorderly conduct-discharging/displaying firearm. Released July 27 on $1,500 bond.

Travis Quentin Smart, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 26: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 27 on $3,000 bond.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 26: burglary of building.

Gabriel Anthony Dorado, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27: driving while intoxicated. Released July 28 on $1,500 bond.

Audie J. McKee, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released July 28 on $1,500 bond.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 27: driving with invalid license.

Summer Belle Thornton, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27: theft of property. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Mark Anthony Castellon, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license, displaying wrong motor vehicle registration. Released August 1 on personal recognizance.

Mandy Renee Wallace McMeans, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 28: violation of bond/protective order.

Melissa Marie Perez, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Nathaniel Laurence Sledge, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brenda Castro Guerrero, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29: driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct. Released same day on personal recognizance and after paying fine.

Ricky Wayne Hays, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29: unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-false report to police officer.

Frank Monde Ray, 60, of Burnet was arrested July 29: driving while intoxicated. Released July 30 on $20,000 bond.

Matthew Marvin Taylor, 32, of Spicewood was arrested July 29: public intoxication. Released July 30 on personal recognizance.

Kristen Lea Cooper, 29, of Bertram was arrested July 30: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 30: motion to adjudicate-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 30: driving while intoxicated.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 30: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 31: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Samantha Ruth Glover-Vigeon, 26, of Bertram was arrested July 31: possession of controlled substance. Released August 1 on $1,000 bond.

Cory Madison Kellett, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 31: theft of property, bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released August 1 on $42,500 bond.

Zane Edward Norene, 18, of Burnet was arrested July 31: possession of controlled substance. Released August 1 on personal recognizance.

Kendra Lynn Reynolds, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 31: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

April Marie Rodriquez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 31: bond forfeiture-burglary of habitation.

Melinda Carlene Slaughter, 51, of Llano was arrested July 31: possession of controlled substance. Released same day to Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Anthony Calixtro, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 1: public intoxication.

Justin Keith Conely, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 1: forgery of government/national instrument.

James Lee Edwards, 45, of Burnet was arrested August 1: aggravated assault on date/family/household member.

Michael Allen Elliott, 30, of Burnet was arrested August 1: aggravated kidnapping.

Martha Negrete, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested August 1: parole violation, possession of controlled substance.

Daniel Trevino Jr., 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested August 1: bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Madison Diane Wallis, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested August 1: driving under the influence-minor. Released same day on personal recognizance.