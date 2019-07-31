Routine traffic stop in Burnet nets 34 grams of meth, more

A Burnet police officer pulled over a vehicle on July 30 for a minor traffic violation. What the officer discovered was a whole lot more.

According to the Burnet Police Department, the officer stopped an SUV at about 9:45 p.m. in a “known drug area,” and the three occupants “were known drug users.”

After ensuring the occupants weren’t carrying weapons, officers carried out a “limited-scope search” and found illegal drugs, including meth, leading to the arrests of the three individuals.

Police charged 29-year-old Kristen Lea Cooper of Bertram with first-degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Officers also arrested 24-year-old Zachary Thomas Grier of Burnet on first-degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance charges. Michael Arce Hernandez, 39, of Burnet was charged with third-degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

During the search, officers found more than 34 grams of meth, including one shard that weighed 8 grams and was the size of a C battery. They also found about 89 grams of codeine with promethazine and marijuana. Other items recovered from the vehicle included numerous pipes, scales, baggies, straws, and other paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Burnet County Jail.

