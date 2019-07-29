New Baylor Scott & White clinic a booster shot for Burnet

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

While the groundbreaking July 29 at the new site of Baylor Scott & White Health’s Burnet clinic was ceremonial, it represented the health care provider and the Burnet Economic Development Corporation digging in for the community’s future.

“I look at this as an economic engine as well as for the health care,” said Cary Johnson, president of the Burnet EDC. “It’s an economic driver for us.”

The clinic is relocating from the courthouse square to a 21-acre tract of land in the 1500 block of Polk Street, across from the Burnet County Courthouse Annex. The new, 8,000-square-foot facility will contain 10 exam rooms and a procedure space. According to a Baylor Scott & White Health media release, the clinic will offer family medicine services, diagnostic X-rays, and on-site laboratory services.

Johnson pointed out that the new clinic will provide an economic boost to the east side of Burnet as well as provide medical care to residents well into the future.

“We’re creating this space to be a medical home for the people of Burnet for generations to come,” said Lane Luna, a family nurse practitioner with the Burnet clinic.

Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley thanked Burnet EDC members for having the foresight to assist with the project. She added it was Baylor Scott & White Health’s vision for the clinic and the community that is bringing the new facility to fruition.

A larger clinic means Baylor Scott & White Health can meet the needs of a growing community.

“Baylor Scott & White has a long-standing history in this community, and we’re honored to have served at this historic location (on the courthouse square), which represents the unique charm of Burnet,” stated Tim Ols, president of Baylor Scott & White-Hill Country region. “While we have enjoyed serving in the heart of downtown, we recognize the area is growing. With this new clinic location, we are expanding to meet the community’s needs.”

Officials anticipate the new clinic will open in late spring 2020.

