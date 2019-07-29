Man wanted in connection with Burnet County car thefts

Burnet County law enforcement officers are looking for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with several vehicle thefts in the county.

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Ricky Wayne Hay. He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch white male weighing approximately 250 pounds. According to Burnet County Jail records, Hays has a Marble Falls address.

The two agencies want the suspect for his possible involvement in “the theft of several vehicles in Burnet County,” according to a BCSO statement. There is an active felony warrant for Hay’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his location is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or to dial 911.

BSCO officials advise the public not to approach the suspect.

Tips also may be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website. Tips are anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.

Law enforcement officials are also reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from them.

